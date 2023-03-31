Ukraine controls a third of Bakhmut: presidency adviser

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine controls only a third of the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut, which has seen the longest battle of the Russian invasion, an adviser to Ukraine´s presidency said on Thursday.
“Bakhmut is one-third controlled by Ukraine, as international observers have established,” Sergiy Leshchenko said in a briefing broadcast by the presidency´s Telegram channel. He denied however that the city was surrounded by Russian forces despite recent claims from a Russian aide in the Donetsk region, where Bakhmut is located, that it was “practically surrounded”.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner paramilitary group spearheading Russia´s assault in eastern Ukraine, said last week that his forces were in control of around 70 percent of the city. Bakhmut -- which once had an estimated population of around 70,000 people -- has been virtually emptied of civilians over months of fierce fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces. Kyiv says Bakhmut is key to holding back Russian forces along the entire eastern front.
Both sides have invested heavily in the fight, even though analysts say the city has little strategic value. The US-based Institute for the Study of War said that Russian forces controlled “roughly 65 percent” of Bakhmut.
LONDON: Britain´s Prince Harry on Thursday returned to the high court in London, as lawyers wrapped up arguments at...
THE HAGUE: The International Court of Justice on Thursday rejected Iran´s bid to unblock nearly $2 billion in central...
SAVINES-LE-LAC, France: President Emmanuel Macron announced new water-saving measures for France on Thursday as he...
BRUSSELS: Europe´s top rights body on Thursday blasted the “inhuman” treatment of migrants who were brutally...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: An Israeli court on Thursday charged two Jewish settlers with “committing an act of terror” for...
New modelling points to faster Antarctic ice melts driving a “substantial slowdown” of water circulation in the...