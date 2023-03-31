PLF kicks off International Quds Day campaign

On the occasion of the 47th Palestine Land Day on March 30, the patron members of the Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PLF) said some elements in Pakistan were creating an environment for normalisation with the Zionist regime of Israel in violation of the ideology of Pakistan.

They were addressing a joint press conference at the Karachi Press Club. The speakers were former MQM-Pakistan Sindh Assembly member Dr Mahfouz Yar Khan, Sindh Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen President Allama Baqir Zaidi, Sindh Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan President Allama Qazi Ahmed Noorani, former Sindh Assembly member Major (retd) Qamar Abbas, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Israr Abbasi, Awami National Party leader Younis Boniri, social leader Bashir Sadouzai and PLF Secretary General Dr Sabir Abu Maryam.

They said asked who had given the right to “a Pakistani Jewish citizen to become an ambassador of Pakistan-Israel relations”. They demanded of the government to take strict action against such elements.

The speakers said that if we talk about relations with Israel, it means turning away from the Kashmir issue. They said that on 23rd Ramazan, International Quds Day would be observed in Pakistan like the rest of the world. Under the auspices of the Palestine Foundation Pakistan, Al-Quds conferences under the title “Defence of Palestine, Defence of Pakistan” would be organised in the cities of Karachi, Quetta, Lahore, Multan, Islamabad and other cities of the country, while banners would also be displayed across the country.

They demanded that the government should make an official announcement to observe International Al-Quds Day on Friday in Ramazan and take strict action against “the sleeper cells of Israel” across the country.

The speakers said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared the Zionist state of Israel as “an illegitimate state”. They said the elements working for Israel in Pakistan were making heinous conspiracies to create a soft corner for the usurping Zionist state of Israel in schools and various places and wanted to undermine the ideological foundations of Pakistan.

They requested the people to come out to mark International Al-Quds Day on Friday, 23rd of Ramazan, across the country and play their role in the liberation of Palestine and the first Qibla by ensuring their full participation in the Al-Quds rallies. They further said that those working for Israel in Pakistan were anti-national elements and could not be left free.