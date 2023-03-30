IHC reserves decision on plea seeking scrutiny of political parties funding

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on the PTI’s plea seeking early scrutiny of the funding of other political parties including the PMLN and PPP.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case and reserved judgment after the two sides concluded their arguments.
The petition was filed by the PTI leader Farukh Habib. The chief justice questioned whether this court could issue directions to the ECP.
