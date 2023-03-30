UAE Lauds incumbent govt’s economic policies

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has appreciated development-oriented economic policies initiated by the present government and expressed its interest in augmenting and furthering investment in various sectors of the economy of Pakistan.

These views were expressed by UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi who had an important meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar at his office. Both sides discussed the deep-rooted relations and avenues of furthering and strengthening economic and financial ties between Pakistan and the UAE. The meeting has conspicuous significance in the backdrop of IMF’s demand that Pakistan should provide the Fund with an undertaking prior to the staff-level agreement (SLA) by the affluent countries who have pledged to provide it fiscal assistance as consequence of agreement with the IMF regarding its programme, although no reference was given on the conclusion of the meeting about it.

The UAE envoy appreciated the development-oriented economic policies initiated by the present government and expressed the UAE’s interest in augmenting and furthering investment in various sectors of the economy of Pakistan. Ishaq Dar welcomed the investment proposals of the UAE and extended full support and cooperation by the government. He also shared sentiments of gratitude for goodwill and cooperation of the envoy and hoped to enhance the bilateral relations further in the future.