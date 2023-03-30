Balochistan IGP asked to incorporate ATA sections in case against minister involved in triple murders

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Wednesday issued instructions to the Balochistan IGP to include the provisions of sections 363 and 365 as well as the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) against the provincial minister of Balochistan regarding the alleged murder of three hostages in his private prison in Barkhan area and the recovery of bodies and the issue of existence of private prisons in Balochistan in general.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior was held with Senator Mohsin Aziz in the chair. At the outset of the meeting, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed raised the issue regarding the murder of three hostages in the private prison of the provincial minister in Barkhan area of Balochistan and the recovery of the bodies and the issue of the existence of private prisons in Balochistan in general.

Balochistan chief secretary and IGP personally appeared in the meeting, where the latter briefed the committee on the matter and assured the victim family of all possible cooperation until justice is served.

The parents of the victims also appeared before the committee, where Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said that the victim family is now living in Karachi due to fear.

The parents informed the committee about the incident and the matter was discussed in detail. After discussion, the committee issued instructions to the Balochistan IGP to include the provisions of sections 363 and 365 as well as the ATA against the accused (provincial minister of Balochistan).

The committee also directed to take strict action against the accused and also suggested to get a statement of the girl child under section 164.

For the protection of the victim family, the committee chairman instructed the Balochistan chief secretary to write a letter to the Sindh chief secretary. The Senate panel also gave one month’s time for implementation of its instructions and submission of report.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad IGP also briefed the committee on appearance in the Toshakhana case at Islamabad Judicial Complex, FIRs registered against Imran Khan and PTI leaders under ATA and other provisions of CrPC.

He said that a total of four FIRs had been registered against Imran Khan under ATA in the Toshakhana case, adding that the copies of which had been handed over to the committee, adding that the two FIRs were registered on February 28, while two others were registered on March 18.

Senator Ejaz Chaudhry said that 15 FIRs had been registered against Imran Khan in Islamabad in a day and their details should also be provided to the committee.

The committee also held discussion on the March 14 police raid on Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence. A representative of the Punjab IGP said that on March 14, police went to Zaman Park on the orders of the court, but the PTI workers petted police team with stones, injuring 65 personnel.