TTP militant held in Charsadda action

CHARSADDA: The police claimed to have arrested a militant of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and recovered weapons and explosives from his possession in an action on Wednesday.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sardheri Circle, Sanobar Khan said that the arrested militant named Sher Ghani alias Ibrahim Ulaswal belonged to Nissatta area and was involved in various cases of terrorism in the district and elsewhere. He said that the action was based on intelligence-based information and arrested the militant in a successful operation.
