‘Egypt wants to collaborate with Pakistani varsities’

LAHORE: The vice-chancellor of Cairo University, Egypt, has said that Egyptian universities intend to collaborate with Pakistani universities in various research fields and want to launch mutual students-teachers exchange programme.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the Director of Punjab University Urdu Development and Translation Centre, Dr Zahid Munir Amir. It is pertinent to mention here that a good part of Pakistan's foreign trade goods passes through the Suez Canal. In 1956, contrary to the wishes of the world powers, Pakistani Prime Minister Feroze Khan Noon took a bold stand in support of Egypt, on which former Egyptian President Anwar Al-Sadat said, ‘My lost brother Pakistan has been returned to me’.

These revelations have come out in the recently published travel book of Egypt, ‘Msirkhawab aur Tabeer’. The author of the book, Dr Zahid Munir Amir, has been teaching at Al-Azhar University for a long time. Before this, his Arabic book ‘Fi Hab-e-Misr’ has been published about the Muslim Brotherhood. He is the author of fifty books on various scientific and literary topics. ‘Msirkhawab aur Tabeer’ has been published by the famous publishing house Qalam Foundation International.

PU admission date extended: Punjab University Examinations Department has extended the last date for receiving admission forms and fee for regular, private, late college, improve division, additional subjects and special categories candidates of Associate Degree Arts/Science/Commerce Part-I and II annual examination 2023. According to details, now the last date of submission of admission forms for the exams is 19 April, 2023 with single fee while forms can be submitted with double fee till 4 May, 2023. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

Wrestling academy construction starts at UVAS: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated construction work on UVAS Wrestling Academy on Wednesday.

The Academy is being built with the financial assistance of Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad. The construction work will be completed in 15 months and Rs125 million will be spent on it.

UVAS Chairman Sports Board Prof Dr Rana Ayub, Director Sports Rana Amjad Iqbal, Project Director Shahnawaz Bukhari and number of faculty members and officials were present in the ceremony. Vice-Chancellor directed the Project Director to complete the construction work in time.