Rangoonwala Club whip Quetta Cricket Academy

KARACHI: Rangoonwala Club whipped Quetta Cricket Academy by 78 runs in their Group B encounter to qualify for the quarter-finals of the 36th edition of the Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2023 for the Omar Trophy here at the KG Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

With their third successive victory in as many matches, Rangoonwala Club also emerged as the Group B champion. They had overpowered Greeno Sports and Downtown Chaudhary Sports in their earlier outings.

Batting first after winning the toss, Rangoonwala Club overcame a dreadful start to post a huge total of 201 for eight in the allotted 20 overs with major contributions coming from Arif Khan (67 off 33 balls), Sohail Khan (49 off 35 balls), Lal Kumar (33 off 16 balls) and Farid Shah (21 off 14 balls). Muhammad Ghous (2-27) and Nasir Khan (2-31) were the pick of the bowlers for Quetta Academy.