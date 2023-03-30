Governor honours country’s top YouTuber

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday honoured Pakistan’s topmost YouTuber in terms of the number of subscribers, Salman Noman, by awarding him a gold medal and certificate of appreciation.

A reception was organised at the Governor House in the hounour of the young video content creator who has become the first Pakistani recipient of the diamond button of YouTube presented to him in recognition of his massive following on the video-sharing platform.

Noman’s YouTube channel, which mainly produces entertaining content, has 13.3 million subscribers. Speaking at the ceremony, the governor said it had been proved time and again that there was no dearth of talented youths in Pakistan.

He said that youngsters like Noman were a valuable asset to the country. He mentioned that the young YouTuber despite facing numerous challenges had earned a name and fame in the country.

He said that soon a free information technology training programme would be launched at the Governor House to train 50,000 students keeping in view the importance of the field of IT in the present age.

He also handed over air tickets to the young YouTuber and his family for performing Umrah. He announced that the Governor House would continue to hold more such events to recognize more such talented youngsters in Karachi.