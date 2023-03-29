Threatening Punjab CS: ATC suspends Sanaullah’s warrants

GUJRANWALA: An Anti-terrorism Court(ATC) in Gujranwala on Tuesday suspended Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s non-bailable arrest warrants in case of hurling life threats. ATC judge Rana Zahid Iqbal Khan heard the terrorism case registered against Sanaullah.

During the proceedings, the ATC suspended arrest warrants issued against Rana Sanaullah and directed him to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

The court adjourned further proceedings until April 28. The arrest warrant was issued in a case filed at the Industrial police station Gujrat against the senior PML-N leader in August 2022 on a complaint of PML-Q leader Shahkaz Aslam for issuing life threats to the Punjab chief secretary and his family members.

While talking to the media outside the court, Rana Sanaullah said that the constitution says that elections in the country should be held in a joint and supervised setup. If the two assembly elections are held first, they will bring anarchy to the country.

He also clarified that he had not threatened to kill Imran Khan and was merely talking about doing away with his 'political existence'.

He said PTI’s agreement with IMF destroyed the economy of the country, while we took the government to improve the situation.

Sana rejected it as 'propaganda' that Imran Khan's popularity is increasing and asked what had happened to his popularity the day he started Jail Bharu Movement.

The nation should recognise the 'Imrani fitna' and with the power of the vote get rid of Imran Khan's political existence, he added.