83pc think joblessness increased in six months: survey

ISLAMABAD: A large majority (83pc) of Pakistanis think that unemployment has worsened in the last six months, according to the Consumer Confidence Index Q3 2022 by Gallup Pakistan and Dun & Bradstreet.
Over 10pc people said unemployment had decreased while 6pc believed the situation was unchanged. About 1pc respondents did not reply. Over 60pc people feared the job market would worsen in the next six months. However, 18pc hoped the situation would improve, while 23pc believed the situation would remain the same.
Over 2,000 people from across the country took part in the survey, conducted in the second quarter of 2022.
A total of 14 chairs had been vacant since 2008 and out of the 14
Pakistan has not been a part of the summit process, which commenced in 2021, says FO statement
The amount will be collected from the consumers from April to June 2023
Yousaf, who succeeds Nicola Sturgeon, is the country’s sixth first minister and first from an ethnic minority...
WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD: The United States has clarified that the comments of former US envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay...
ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund wants external financing commitments fulfilled from friendly countries...