83pc think joblessness increased in six months: survey

ISLAMABAD: A large majority (83pc) of Pakistanis think that unemployment has worsened in the last six months, according to the Consumer Confidence Index Q3 2022 by Gallup Pakistan and Dun & Bradstreet.

Over 10pc people said unemployment had decreased while 6pc believed the situation was unchanged. About 1pc respondents did not reply. Over 60pc people feared the job market would worsen in the next six months. However, 18pc hoped the situation would improve, while 23pc believed the situation would remain the same.

Over 2,000 people from across the country took part in the survey, conducted in the second quarter of 2022.