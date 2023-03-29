Fawad concerned over manhandling of PTI workers, cases against Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.—APP

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday expressed concern over registration of cases against PTI chief Imran Khan and alleged torture on party workers.

Talking to journalists, the PTI leader mentioned human rights violations from April 10 to March 21 and added that the party’s overseas leader Shahid Hussain had been arrested from Lahore and was later released with an apology.

“Do people of Pakistan enjoy any rights?” he questioned.

Fawad claimed that another PTI worker Azhar Mashwani had been missing for five days, adding that a 10-year-old child was sent on judicial remand.

Lamenting over the cases registered against PTI chief Imran Khan, he said as many as 15 cases were lodged against Imran Khan in a single day and added that the tally of cases against him had reached 143.

He said that his party was going to send a report against the caretaker chief minister Punjab, Islamabad IGP and Punjab IGP to the international organisations.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over incidents of stifling freedom of expression, former human rights minister and senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shireen Mazari said on Tuesday that her party had compiled a dossier containing details and evidences of human rights violations against the party workers and leaders in the country. Briefing the media on the dossier, the PTI leader said the party had informed seven human rights conventions, including ICCPR and convention against torture, about human rights violations in the country.

Mazari explained that the dossier contained the nature of human rights violations, including custodial torture and disappearance of digital media workers in the form of photographs, social media posts, tweets and FIRs. She added the party has given the references of what it claimed. “We delayed compilation of the document so that we could include the events related to the siege of Zaman Park,” said Mazari.