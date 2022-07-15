PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry addressing a press conference in Islamabad on July 14, 2022. Photo: Screengrab of a Twitter video.

ISLAMABAD: Criticising the detailed judgment of the Supreme Court on the ruling of former deputy speaker Qasim Suri, senior leader of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that the establishment is thirsty of blood and making political decisions, which should be made in the political arena.



The former minister said making a political decision is not the mandate of generals and judges, adding that they should either do their jobs or join politics. Judges’ conscience wakes up on one incident and sleeps on the other. It is a selective conscience, jibed Fawad, adding it is not acceptable that the generals and some judges keep making decisions behind closed doors.

He said if cases are registered under Article 6, necks would outnumber the gallows. Referring to judges, he said: “Do the jobs you can do, bringing bitterness in political affairs is not your business.”

The Supreme Court gets hold of the copy of cipher but they are not ready to read it, said the former information minister, adding that many people were not interested in cipher’s investigation. The prudent people knew why cipher was not being probed.

“The judge should not talk like this, the response will rattle you. Don’t talk like this; otherwise, we will have to reveal how the decision was made,” said Fawad Chaudhry. He asked if judges violate the Constitution, what punishment should be given to them, adding that if Bhutto’s case was reopened, what the consequences would be. If the judges were punished on violating the Constitution, things would turn worse.



He also criticised the judiciary on the timing for the judgment's release as the by-polls in Punjab are two days away. He said that the court should have held the detailed judgment for three more days as it had held the judgment for four months.

He said that the next parliament would undo the judgment and it would also conduct an investigation of cipher if the Supreme Court failed to do it. “We have nothing but to cry in front of the Supreme Court, the court has refused to talk on it,” said Fawad.

The powerful circles have to decide about the revolution be it through votes or situation like Sri Lanka is created. Talking to the media on Thursday, former information minister said the Supreme Court is not allowing them to talk on cipher. The public would have to be given the right to make decisions, he said.

The establishment’s policies for the country are mockery with the country. The nation is ready for a revolution. If it was necessary to read the cipher, the Chief Justice should have made fellow judges read it before writing the judgment, said Fawad, adding, decisions are criticised and there was no justification of contempt of court.

He said Maryam Nawaz is convicted, how she could announce reduction in petrol prices. A congregation of corrupt people has been imposed on the country. The Supreme Court should make decisions which are comprehensible. If PTI comes to power, three-thirds majority will overrule the decision. The facts would have been revealed if the Supreme Court had formed a commission. Bilawal is proving to be the most unsuccessful foreign minister of the country, he said. “The National Assembly is an occupied assembly and we have to recover it,” said Fawad Chaudhry.