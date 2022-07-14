Fawad flays SC verdict on Qasim Suri's no-trust motion manoeuvre

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference in Islamabad on July 14, 2022. — Screengrab from YouTube/GNN

LAHORE: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday declared the Supreme Court’s judgment on former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri's ruling during the no-confidence motion against then-prime minister Imran Khan as "full of errors".

Yesterday, the Supreme Court issued a detailed judgment in the suo motu notice case on the ruling by Suri under Article 5 of the Constitution with regard to voting on the no-confidence motion against Khan on April 3.

That day, before voting could commence against Khan, Suri, then the deputy speaker, dismissed the vote, describing it as "unconstitutional", and backed by "foreign powers".

The SC's detailed judgment, however, rejected PTI's foreign conspiracy claims and said the courts give verdicts on evidence not speculations.

In a hard-hitting press conference in Lahore today, Chaudhry said his party would get the verdict quashed by the next “representative and elected assembly”.

Chaudhry, while raising questions on the SC verdict in the case, said that the apex court "does not have a stellar record" when it comes to judgments.

“President of Pakistan penned a letter to the SC seeking investigations into the cipher,” he said, alleging that the top court was reluctant to lend an ear to the plea.



