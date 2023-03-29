CM aide wants just distribution of free flour ensured

MANSEHRA: Chief Minister’s Advisor on Cultural, Tourism and Archeology Zafar Mahmood on Tuesday directed officials of the Food Department and millers to ensure just distribution of wheat flour among deserving families.

“You have to distribute the free wheat flour among 0.3 million families in the district under the KP government’s relief programme and I will not compromise on its quality and irregularities committed by any stakeholder,” he said while speaking at a meeting at the Circuit House.

The meeting was also attended among others by the Prime Minister’s Advisor Sardar Shahjehan Yousuf, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Bilal Rao and heads of different departments. The CM’s aide said the distribution of the free wheat flour in the province would be wrapped up on March 25.

“You should ensure that none of the deserving families selected through a mechanism by the government to receive free wheat, is leftover beyond the set period,” Mahmood said. He also directed the Food Department to cancel licences and initiate legal action against dealers involved in the sale and purchase of wheat flour given away to deserving families free-of- cost.

Sardar Yousuf directed the deputy commissioner to increase the 91 points set for the distribution of free flour. The deputy commissioner informed that 0.9 million bags of free wheat flour would be distributed among deserving families in the specified period.