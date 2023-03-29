Three die, 2 injured in Haripur incidents

HARIPUR: Three persons died and two others were injured in separate incidents in the district, police and hospital sources said on Tuesday.

The police quoted eyewitnesses as saying that Muhammad Sabir and Zeeshan Shabir of Kotnajibullah village were on the way to Hattar Industrial Estate by a motorcycle. When they reached near Kotnajibullah interchange, the motorcycle went out of control and fell into the roadside ditch, injuring both of them. The injured were shifted to Trauma Centre where both of them succumbed to their injuries.

The second incident was reported from in Mubeen Banda in Ghazi Tehsil where in a Christian man, a father of six minor children, committed suicide.The police quoted George Gill, as saying that on Monday evening he called his daughter but she failed to attend his frequent calls worrying him about her wellbeing. He told the police that when he reached her daughter’s home in Mubeen Banda she informed him that her husband Sajid Kamran, 42, went to his bedroom but failed to respond to her frequent knocking and the door was locked from inside. The complainant said that when he broke into the room, he spotted his son- in-law Sajid’s body hanging from the ceiling fan.

In the limits of Sera-e-Saleh Railway Station, a woman was injured critically when a moving train hit her while crossing the track. In the limits of Beer Police Station, a man was shot and injured by his rival over a property dispute.