Youngsters must find some ‘silver lining’ in series loss, says Shadab

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket team captain for Afghanistan series Shadab Khan has said that the youngsters in the squad would have a better idea about international cricket after 1-2 series loss against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

In a post-series talk with media, Shadab asked Pakistan players to find some ‘silver lining’ amidst the series defeat against Afghanistan. “Admitted that our new-look team lost a close series. Apart from the defeat, I believe that our youngsters would be coming out with a better understanding about international cricket. The requirements are totally different in international cricket. One needs to have realistic approach towards international cricket. I hope the youngsters will surely learn some lessons, which will be fruitful for them in the long run.”

Shadab added that it was a proud moment for him as a player to lead Pakistan in Sharjah. “Leading Pakistan squad is a dream and I am thankful to Allah almighty for providing me this golden opportunity. Unfortunately, we could not win the series but our youngsters have learnt a lot from the defeats.”

He termed the conditions at Sharjah pitch ‘tricky and difficult’ for the newcomers embarking on their international career. “The conditions at Sharjah track were never easier. In tricky conditions the newcomers always struggle but I am happy that we came back strongly and won the third match easily. International cricket is all about playing according to the given conditions. Now I hope these youngsters would work on their weaknesses. It is all about keeping in mind the strong points of your opponents.”

Shadab also hailed Isanullah as the future prospect and an important addition to the already strong Pakistan pace bowling line-up. “He is a special talent. Even on such low bouncy track it was difficult for the Afghanistan batsmen to face Isanullah. He would be more dangerous while playing on pace-friendly pitches. He is a good addition to Pakistan pace battery that has already got Shaheen Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Waseem and Naseem Shah.” On becoming the first Pakistani bowler to have taken 100 T20 wickets, he said: “It is a great honour for me and I hope that I will continue serving my country in years to come.”

Afghanistan won the toss

Pakistan Innings

Haris † c Usman b Mujeeb 1

Saim c Mujeeb b Karim 49

Tayyab c Fareed b Mohammad 10

Abdullah b Rashid Khan 23

Iftikhar c Rashid b Fazalhaq 31

Imad c Karim b Mujeeb Ur 13

Shadab (c) hit wicket b Fareed 28

Mohammad Nawaz not out 5

Mohammad Wasim not out 9

Extras: (lb 6, nb 1, w 6) 13

Total: 20 Ov (RR: 9.10) 182/7

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-28, 3-63, 4-108, 5-123, 6-161, 7-171

Bowling: Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-0-25-1, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-28-2, Mohammad Nabi 3-0-32-1, Fareed Ahmad 2-0-28-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-31-1, Karim Janat 3-0-32-1

Afghanistan Innings

Rahmanullah † b Ihsanullah 18

Sediqullah lbw b Mohammad 11

Ibrahim c Mohammad b Shadab 3

Usman c Abdullah b Shadab 15

Mohammad run out (Tayyab/†Haris) 17

Najibullah retired hurt 0

Karim c † Haris b Ihsanullah 0

Rashid (c) c Abdullah b Imad 16

Mujeeb lbw b Shadab Khan 0

Fareed c Wasim b Ihsanullah 5

Azmatullah c Tayyab b Zaman 21

Fazalhaq Farooqi not out 1

Extras: (b 5, w 4) 9

Total: 18.4 Ov (RR: 6.21) 116

Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-37, 3-39, 4-71, 4-71, 5-71, 6-73, 7-73, 8-87, 9-95, 10-116

Bowling: Imad 3-0-25-1, Zaman 3.4-0-20-1, Ihsanullah 4-0-29-3, Wasim 3-0-13-1, Shadab 4-0-13-3, Nawaz 1-0-11-0

Result: Pakistan won by 66 runs

Player of the match: Shadab Khan

Umpires: Ahmed Shah , Bismillah Jan