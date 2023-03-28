JKT group mulls forming PTI Nazriyati to contest polls

Former PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: Members of the Jahangir Khan Tareen’s (JKT) Group have proposed the creation of a new political party, called Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Nazriyati (PTIN) or Haqeeqi Tehreek e Insaaf, to participate in the upcoming general elections.

The proposal was put forth during an iftar dinner hosted by Tareen, attended by several members of the JKT and PTI groups, including Raja Riaz and Aun Chaudhry. While the proposal has not been approved, the group plans to hold more discussions and consider alliances with other political forces like the PMLN, PPP, and PMLQ. The JKT group is becoming increasingly active in politics and plans to contact more ex-members and leaders of the Tehreek Insaf to join their cause. Participants in the meeting expressed dissatisfaction with Imran Khan’s policies and a desire to distance themselves from his politics. Further consultations and monitoring of the country’s politics will be held.

Jahangir Khan Tareen was once a close confidant of former prime minister Imran Khan but formed his group within the PTI. The scribe sent text messages to Jahangir Khan Tareen about the progress made but received no response.

Raja Riaz, who leads the opposition in the National Assembly, replied that he was occupied with a meeting. However, Imran Shahid, JKT’s Political Secretary, verified that an iftar-dinner had taken place.

When asked about their future political strategy, Shahid stated that the group would inform the media when there were any updates on this matter. Some other sources, requesting anonymity, informed The News, majority of the members of Jehangir Khan Tareen group suggested forming an independent group or a party named Haqeeqi Tehreek-e-Insaaf rather than contesting the next elections on the ticket of PMLN.

Sources said a majority has supported the idea for contesting the polls in independent capacity. They stated that most members cited the example of the July 2022 by polls in which contesting on the ticket of PMLN proved damaging and most of the members lost the polls. Besides, some members also said that already, in many constituencies, such as those falling in Faislabad, Lodhran, PMLN already has their ticket holders and it is quite unlikely that Tareen group would get ticket there. They suggested the wise idea was to contest the polls as independent candidate or under the banner of a new party named Haqeeqi Tehreek e Insaaf to be headed by Jehangir Khan Tareen.

Some members, however, suggested contesting polls on the ticket of PMLN as still, it is a party with strong roots in Punjab. Jehangir Tareen was empowered to make any decision in this regard.