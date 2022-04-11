When will Jahangir Tareen return to Pakistan?

Disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen. — Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled PTI Leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, who is one of the key players in Pakistani politics, will touch down in Lahore on April 16.

As per the details, the doctors have allowed the former secretary-general of the PTI to travel to Pakistan and he has booked an air ticket for his homeland.

He will depart from London on April 15 and will land in Lahore on the next day. Confirming the report, Tareen group's spokesperson Awn Chaudhry said that all the lawmakers of the group will welcome him at the airport on April 16.

Later, Jahangir Khan Tareen will hold meetings with all the dissident groups of the PTI, the joint Opposition’s candidate for the CM’s slot Hamza Shahbaz and others.



It is pertinent to mention here that the estranged leader left for London on February 26 for medical treatment after his health deteriorated. He moved to London after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Lahore for one week.

He started political engagements after being discharged from a London clinic in early March and played a key role in developments taking place here in Pakistan.

Following a meeting between Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ishaq Dar in London, the Tareen group on April 2 formally announced to support the joint Opposition’s candidate for Punjab’s chief minister slot.

Tareen had also met Aleem Khan in London where they finalised a strategy to move ahead jointly.

