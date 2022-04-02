ISLAMABAD: Following a meeting between Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ishaq Dar in London a day earlier, the ruling PTI’s disgruntled group formally announced its support for the joint Opposition’s candidate, PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz for Punjab’s chief minister.



Addressing a joint press conference, Jahangir Tareen group’s senior leader Malik Nauman Langriyal made the official announcement, adding that Hamza will serve the people of the province.

He further said that all the decisions have been taken by estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and all members of his group agreed with the decision.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamza said unlike PM Imran Khan he will not surprise anyone right now but will do so on the day of the voting.

Speaker Punjab Assembly has called a session tomorrow at 3pm for the election of chief minister.

Earlier, senior PML-N leader Ishaq Dar had hinted at this development after a meeting between former finance minister Ishaq Dar and PTI's ex-secretary general Jahangir Tareen at a hotel in London.

The sources privy to the matter said that the two sides discussed the upcoming no-confidence vote on Sunday and the election of the chief minister of Punjab.

Two days earlier, it was also reported that Dar and Tareen spoke over the phone. The telephonic conversation was confirmed by sources close to Dar and Tareen. People, with knowledge of the meeting, said that the two leaders discussed possible ways of cooperation in Punjab and the Centre.

PML-N leader Ishaq Dar took to Twitter to share the big political development and thanked Tareen for announcing his support for Hamza Shahbaz.

“Had a fruitful final round of discussion with Mr Jehangir Khan Tareen. Mutually concluded that #JKT_Group will support joint Opposition's candidate, Mr Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, for the slot of Chief Minister, Punjab. Deeply appreciate the support of #JKT and #JKT_Group,” Ishaq Dar Tweeted.

Meanwhile, Tareen group spokesperson Aun Chaudhry claimed that their 16 MPs will support the joint opposition's candidate.

Moonis Elahi fails to garner support of Tareen group

Meanwhile, all the efforts of PML-Q leader and federal minister Moonis Elahi went in vain to cajole the Jahangir Tareen group in a bid to garner support for Pervaiz Elahi as CM Punjab.

Moonis Elahi had a four-hour long meeting with the disgruntled JKT group, however, the meeting did not end up with a positive result.

Upon asking about the meeting result, Moonis Elahi tried to put off journalists by saying, “all is well.”

However, PTI MPA Nauman Langrial said they had been in contact with Jahangir Tareen and the next round of meetings would be held at 2 PM today.

To foil the Opposition’s no-trust motion and to woo allies, PM Imran Khan had asked Usman Buzdar to resign from the post of CM Punjab. The PM also nominated Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new chief minister of Punjab.