Robbers shoot & injure Rescue 1122 official

PESHAWAR: Armed robbers shot and injured an official of the Rescue 1122 in Palosai village, police said on Monday. It was learnt that armed men shot and injured Rescue 1122 official Asadullah when he was returning home on late Sunday.

Police said they were investigating the matter to find out if it was an attempted robbery or some other issue. Meanwhile, the cameraman of a private news channel Farhan was wounded and shifted to hospital after he was stabbed allegedly by neighbours in Faqirabad. The issue started when their children clashed while playing on the street. Police lodged a case and launched efforts to arrest the accused.