UVAS, GCU to enhance research cooperation

LAHORE: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has signed an MoU with Government College University Lahore (GCU) for enhancing academic and research cooperation in the fields of wildlife management, captive breeding of animals, microbiology & biotechnology, fisheries & aquaculture, museology, chiropteran biology and sericulture and insect biology.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi signed the MoU documents. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Zaidi said under this MoU both the universities will establish strong collaboration and linkages to enhance quality of education and research. He showed his keen interest to start a joint degree programme with UVAS. Prof Dr Nasim said that this agreement would be very useful for sharing innovative knowledge and learning from each other's experiences.

Under the MoU, both institutions shall exchange their students and faculty members for research purposes and they shall explore the possibilities of conducting joint research projects on a collaborative basis. Both the universities shall make their laboratories and research facilities accessible to faculty and students.

Both institutions will arrange joint conferences, workshops, seminars and similar activities on a regular basis and they also will share teaching materials, lecture notes, case studies, research reports, working papers, audio-visual materials and software among the faculty of both universities. Both parties will explore the feasibility of working together in curriculum development and other projects to be mutually beneficial and viable for both Institutions etc.

Earlier, the VC briefed the GCU delegation about the UVAS academic, research, extension, advisory services, training programme, achievements in curricular and extracurricular activities, student strength and national and international collaboration etc.