Swedish military bans TikTok on work phones

STOCKHOLM: Sweden´s military said on Monday it was banning staff members from using Chinese-owned TikTok on work devices due to security concerns, following a slew of similar decisions from authorities in Western countries.

In its decision, viewed by AFP, the armed forces said the assessment was based on “the reporting that has emerged through open sources regarding how the app handles user information and the actions of the owner company ByteDance”.

“Using mobile phones and tablets can in itself be a security risk so therefore we don´t want TikTok on our work equipment,” Guna Graufeldt, press secretary at the armed forces, told AFP.