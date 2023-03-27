Punjab govt bans official Iftar parties

LAHORE: The Punjab caretaker government has put a ban on Iftar parties at government expense, as well as the giving official gifts and souvenirs as a part of the saving plan,local media reported on Sunday.
Foreign delegates, on the other hand, will be exempted from this ban.
A circular has been issued by S&GAD in this regard.
