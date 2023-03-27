LDA to establish online application submission system

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed to establish a system of submission of online applications. He passed these orders while chairing a meeting here on Sunday.

He directed Lahore Development Authority one window cell's team to start online submission of applications facility for citizens in next week. He said that this initiative would help citizens to get services from LDA at their doorstep. Muhammad Ali Randhawa also directed IT wing to prepare mobile application of LDA at earliest. Mobile application along with other services will also have facility of online submission of application, he directed.

Moreover, LDA DG directed to appoint permanent focal persons to resolve the issues related to Housing Directorate at One Window Cell. He further directed to make process of identification easier by using IT, E-Khidmat and other services should be made more efficient with the support of PITB. He said that one window staff should realise the importance of citizen's time and no citizen should be called for visits, unnecessarily.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa also reviewed the performance of One Window Cell. Additional DG Housing, Director One Window Cell, Director DG Headquarter and Directors of IT wing participated in the meeting.

PU students win declamation contest: A team of Punjab University (PU) students comprising Syed Kamal Ahmad and Ms Isha Fatima from PU Law College has lifted the ‘Team Trophy’ at the second All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest 2023 titled ‘Bayan-e-Pakistan’ organised by PMAS Arid Agricultural University, Rawalpindi. Syed Kamal Ahmad was awarded the best speaker in the Urdu category while Ms Isha Fatima was awarded the best speaker in the English category.