Monday March 27, 2023
March 27, 2023

Covid cases are on the rise once again and with Ramazan now here, people will inevitably find themselves in crowded markets and malls over the coming weeks. It is extremely important to observe the recommended SOPs while shopping and eating with large groups of people.

Zainab Aliahmed

Turbat