69 acting SPs, DSPs demoted in KP

PESHAWAR: At least 69 acting superintendents of police (SPs) and DSPs are among hundreds of police officers who have been demoted to junior ranks after their out-of-turn promotions were withdrawn on the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan, it was learnt.

A source said one of the DSPs has been reverted as head constable, several steps down the rank where the officer was posted for years.

Besides, the source added, six DSPs have been demoted to the rank of assistant sub-inspectors, 22 as sub-inspectors and 31 as inspectors.

Eight DSPs have been brought down in seniority though they will still remain DSPs. A senior police officer said around 800 cops in different ranks were reverted by their respective bosses after their out-of-turn promotions were withdrawn.

A number of officers who have been reverted have approached different forums, arguing they were promoted under the rules for either topping their batches or exhibiting extraordinary bravery.

They are still making efforts so that their seniority is not withdrawn. It remains to be seen as to whether they would be reverted to lower ranks or not.

The bosses of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, however, have directed all the unit heads as well as regional and district police officers to fix their fresh seniority in their respective lists within one week.

A source said the departmental promotion committee meeting was scheduled next week to elevate the DSPs who are in the promotion zone against the positions vacated after demotion of officers who had been given out-of-turn promotions.

The same meetings are expected for promotions of inspectors, sub-inspectors and others.

“Those who are affected will be elevated in the seniority list once the promotions of DSPs, inspectors and others take place,” said an official.

The matter of out-of-turn promotions was pending for long as it involved a huge number of policemen, including those who have already served as district police officers and SPs in different areas of KP.

A few of these cops have retired to avoid demotion to lower ranks and serve even under those who remained their subordinates.

An official said that after the court order recently, all the regional and district police officers and heads of units were directed to issue the orders of withdrawal of out-of-turn promotions by March 13 after personally hearing all those given these speedy promotions.

They were directed to send a copy of the orders to the Central Police Office so that these could be submitted in the Supreme Court.

A senior official said that a detailed three-page order was issued by the relevant DPO, RPO, unit head or senior officer at the Central Police Office about the withdrawal of out-of-turn promotion of every individual policeman or policewoman.

The letters also mentioned the verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, stating the force was bound to comply with the orders.