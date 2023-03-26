Saudi official meets ILO country director

ISLAMABAD: Majid Bakar bin Idrees Bakar, labour attache of Saudi mission in Islamabad, had an important meeting with Country Director International Labour Organisation (ILO) Geir T Tonstol at the Saudi Embassy on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia has been a member of the governing body of the ILO since 2021. Syed Saghir Bukhari was also present on the occasion. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss enhancing cooperation and communication in the relevant field. They also discussed upcoming challenges for the labour community.

Majid Bakar paid gratitude to Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malikiy for his support, interest and follow-up in the matter. The labour attache thanked the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development for its assistance to labour attaches posted in Islamabad.