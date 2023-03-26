Alert issued about threat to Imran, PTI rally

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (C) addresses his supporters during an anti-government long march towards Islamabad to demand early elections, in Lahore on October 28, 2022. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) have issued an alert that terrorists might attack former premier Imran Khan and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s rally at Minar-i-Pakistan.

According to the alert, hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) are planning to destabilise the country by targeting political leadership/ gatherings.

The threat further said that there was credible information that HIAs were trying to capitalise on the prevailing political polarisation, law and order and security situation by targeting leadership/ gatherings of one political party to destabilise the country by creating chaotic situation.

According to the alert, Imran Khan, people gathering at Zaman Park, PTI’s planned meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan and PTI’s rallies could be the soft targets.

It further added that Mukarram Khurasani, central commander of Jamatul Ahrar (JuA), TTP, had been approached by the HIAs to cause instability in Pakistan by whatever means he could, and have specifically assigned the task for Imran Khan, people gathering at Zaman Park, PTI’s planned meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan and PTI rallies. The alert further cited that Mukarram Khurasani had remained close associate of JuA’s late commander Abdul Wali, who was involved in several terrorist acts in Lahore. The JuA has the history to work on the behest of HIAs.

Khurasani recently developed association with one Abdul Hameed Khurasani, an Afghan national. He hails from Panjsher, Afghanistan and presently has a group of above 25 terrorists (Afghans) in Nooristan province of Afghanistan. It was further added that Mukarram Khurasani has also arranged four/ five terrorists from Mohmand area for the terrorist activity in Lahore.

Four days ago, terrorists crossed over to Pakistan from Arandu border side of Chitral area with the help of Abdul Hameed Khurasani. These terrorists could use civil/ uniform, police and vehicles to achieve their targets.

In response to the alert, instructions were issued to the police, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and other agencies to provide security to the PTI leadership and gatherings. It was further added that miscreants could exploit unregulated crowd in the political events and movement of political workers from north especially from tribal districts of KP.

Furthermore, terrorists equipped with explosive have reached Lahore. They can target political leadership, political gatherings, LEAs, police and vehicles, etc.