Ulcer patients must undergo medical check-ups while fasting

Rawalpindi: Majority of ulcer patients who opt for regular fasting may face complications including recurrence of the disease and ulcer bleeding particularly after 20th of Ramazan and keeping this in mind, many health experts are of the view that the patients with peptic ulcer must undergo complete medical check-ups at least once before and once during fasting in the month of Ramazan.

In peptic ulcer disease, open sores or ulcers are developed in the stomach or in the first part of the small intestine more often because of a bacterial infection that eats away the protective lining of the digestive system. The incidence of the disease is much higher in Pakistan. Medically, the individuals who take pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medications, such as aspirin frequently are at greater risk of developing ulcers.

Health experts say that the ulcer patients while fasting for a month may face life-threatening complications including haemorrhages if they do not take extra care in diet and medication. Medical check-ups are necessary for diagnosis of ulcer’s complications.

Experts say that it is observed that the patients with severe ulcer when fast for more than 12 hours a day may face serious complications though with the help of proper medication, the risk of complication can be minimized. The patients following proper diet plan and medication after consulting their physicians can avoid complications completely.

Senior Vice President College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Professor Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Shafi had conducted a research on complications of ulcer during fasting with the help of surgeons and found that patients with severe ulcer when fasting without taking effective medication have to undergo complications like bleeding, pyloric obstruction and or perforation of ulcer.

The research revealed that in most of the severe cases of ulcer, complications occur after two to three weeks of fasting and the chance of bleeding in a smoker patient of ulcer during Ramazan is 100 times greater than that of a non-smoker. He advised that all patients having complaints of ulcer should completely avoid smoking during Ramazan, instead they should use plenty of fruits and lemon when opt for fasting.

Studies reveal that stomach ulcer affects the nerves surrounding it. The nerves become agitated and cause a great amount of pain. In a good number of fasting patients, the stomach ulcers can cause haemorrhages from the erosion of a major blood vessel; a tear in the wall of the stomach or obstruction of the gastrointestinal tract because of spasm or swelling in the area of the ulcer.

Professor Shafi, however, believes that with the help of modern and latest medicines which are available in markets now, the effects of fasting on an ulcer patient can be minimised as modern medicines are effective for longer period of time. He said that the ulcer patients while fasting should take extra care in diet and must limit intake of oily and spicy foods at the time of ‘Sehar’ and ‘Iftar’.