Islamic calligraphy exhibition begins at Coopera

LAHORE: Coopera Art Gallery organised a unique exhibition of Islamic calligraphy to welcome sacred month of Ramazan ul Mubarak.

Four senior artists Abdul Saleem, Mahboob Ali, M Javed and Rana Riaz Ahmad exhibited their sixty vibrant calligraphy paintings.

Prof Dr. Murtaza Jafari, Vice Chancellor, National College of Arts, while inaugurating the exhibition, praised the efforts and said that the artists have done an extraordinary work by adapting Islamic calligraphy into painting form which are visually attractive and meaningful.

Rana Riaz highlighted his paintings with the help of dots, whereas Mehboob Ali created beauty by making changes in the form of words. Abdul Saleem created his artworks by using computer technology, while painter Muhammad Javed painted the names of Allah in his unique and individual style. He has created paintings in such a way that by looking at them one can infer the meaning and power of the Asma-e- Husna.

This beautiful show clearly expresses the devotion and dedication of the painters to Islam. A large number of senior painters, calligraphers and enthusiasts participated in the exhibition and highly appreciated the work. The exhibition is worth visiting.

This exhibition will continue in Ramazan from 10:30am to 3:30pm at Coopera Art Gallery, The Mall except during holidays.