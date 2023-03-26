‘Blood pressure, diabetes major causes of kidney failure’

LAHORE: Kidneys are priceless gifts of Allah Almighty, which cannot be replaced as if kidneys stop working in the human body, the increasing amount of irregular substances including urea in the blood quickly destroy everything.

Moreover, blood pressure and diabetes are major causes of kidney failure, so it is necessary to take preventive measures to maintain the proper health of the kidneys. These views were expressed by Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar while addressing an awareness seminar held here at Lahore General Hospital on the topic of ‘Kidney Health and Our Responsibility’.

Prof of Urology Dr Khizar Hayat Gondal, MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam, In-charge Nephrology Dr Yasir Hussain extended useful information in their lectures about kidney diseases, preventive measures and its solution. A large number of health professionals were present on the occasion.

Prof Khizar Hayat Gondal said that adulteration in food items, non-availability of clean water, use of chemicals, antibiotic medicines, pesticides, alcohol consumption are the main causes of kidney failure in human body. He added that the kidneys not only clean our blood but one’s health also depends on healthy kidneys because their failure can lead to complicated problems for both men and women.

Medical experts highlighted that more than 85 million people around the globe are suffering from various kidney problems while one out of every 10 people has chronic kidney disease as well. According to the WHO, it will be the fifth leading cause of death worldwide by 2040. The causes of this disease include diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, diseases related to the heart and blood vessels, they added. They said that if the kidney is defective or damaged by birth, one should immediately consult a qualified physician and every person should get complete kidney tests twice a year.

MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam said that apart from modern medical facilities for the treatment of kidney diseases in LGH, doctors are available in Outdoor Department every day, so the citizens should go to the authentic ones instead of going to the quacks. He said that separate wards have been allocated for women and men in Urology ward and here they are being provided with standard medical facilities.

Dr Yasir Hussain said that in case of kidney failure, the patient has to undergo dialysis, which is a very expensive and long procedure while many patients have to go for dialysis 2 to 3 times a week. He claimed that as per policy of the Punjab Government, dialysis in LGH are being done free of charge and separate machines are reserved for hepatitis patients so that other people are not infected.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar while talking to the journalists said that women have a higher rate of use of painkillers, which affects kidney function due to excessive use of these medicines. He said that the presence of germs in the kidney bladder and urinary tract of a pregnant woman can cause premature birth of the child. If women who feel constant pain in the head or nervousness, they should check their blood pressure and watch out it regularly.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar further said that during pregnancy, reduce use of salt to maintain good kidney health, ensure diabetes medication, and prefer home cooked meals instead of junk food. He asserted that for best kidneys one should quit smoking, use more water, and consult proper doctors well in time.