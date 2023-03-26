Prosecution dept’s role termed vital for dispensation of justice

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advocate General Aamir Javed on Saturday underlined the importance of the Prosecution Department in providing justice to the people.

He said this while speaking at a meeting of the district public prosecutors from all over the province.

Additional Advocate General Jalaluddin, Prosecution Officers Welfare Association President Sangeen Shah, General Secretary Javed Mohmand and others were also present.

KP Advocate General Aamir Javed said the Prosecution Department could identify flaws in investigation to ensure the dispensation of justice to the aggrieved persons.

He also underlined the importance of coordination between the police and the Prosecution Department to ensure the provision of justice to the people.

Aamir Javed said that he would spare no effort to resolve the problems being faced by the district public prosecutors. He urged the district public prosecutors to work hard and prepare the cases with great care and professionalism as minor mistakes could lead to the miscarriage of justice, which could earn a bad name for the department.

He said that there was a dire need for improving the investigation as well as the prosecution system to ensure justice was done.