Saturday March 25, 2023
34 migrants missing in shipwreck off Tunisia

By AFP
March 25, 2023

TUNIS: At least 34 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa were missing off the coast of Tunisia on Friday after their boat capsized, a court official said. “Four migrants were rescued while 34 others are missing,” Sfax court spokesman Fawzi El Masmoudi said, adding that they had set off from the coastal region of Sfax the previous day in an attempt to reach Italy.