Officials to monitor free flour distribution

PESHAWA: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam khan while taking notice of some unpleasant incidents that took place during the distribution of free wheat flour in some parts of the province, has directed chief secretary for measures to ensure the distribution organized manner.

He issued these directives during a meeting with Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry who called him at Chief Minister’s House here on Friday.The chief secretary provided updates on free flour distribution in the province and the causes of unpleasant incidents in parts of the province.

It was decided that administrative secretaries of the KP government would be assigned special tasks to monitor the distribution of free of cost flour across the province. The officials will submit reports to the chief minister and the chief secretary about the free flour distribution on a regular basis. A notification assigning one district to each secretary for the purpose will soon be issued, said an official handout.