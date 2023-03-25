RWMC starts cleanliness drive during Ramazan

Rawalpindi:The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has devised a comprehensive plan for the city’s cleanliness during the holy month of Ramazan. According to the RWMC spokesman, the mosque surrounding areas'' cleanliness was ensured mainly during ‘Taravih’ timings, while white powder was also sprinkled regularly around the prayer areas.

The RWMC cleaned nullahs and choked drains during continued rainfall since last night to ensure sanitation in several city areas. He said that additional staff had been assigned duties in three shifts to ensure cleanliness round the clock during rains so that some sanitation-related problems could avoid becoming hurdles in the smooth water flow. He informed RWMC workers removed hundreds of tons of waste in the Rawalpindi city areas while drains blocked during the rain had been opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city.