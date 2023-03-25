RWMC starts cleanliness drive during Ramazan

Rawalpindi:The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has devised a comprehensive plan for the city’s cleanliness during the holy month of Ramazan. According to the RWMC spokesman, the mosque surrounding areas'' cleanliness was ensured mainly during ‘Taravih’ timings, while white powder was also sprinkled regularly around the prayer areas.
The RWMC cleaned nullahs and choked drains during continued rainfall since last night to ensure sanitation in several city areas. He said that additional staff had been assigned duties in three shifts to ensure cleanliness round the clock during rains so that some sanitation-related problems could avoid becoming hurdles in the smooth water flow. He informed RWMC workers removed hundreds of tons of waste in the Rawalpindi city areas while drains blocked during the rain had been opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city.
Rawalpindi:In an operation against criminals, Rawalpindi Police here on Friday arrested two street criminals and...
Islamabad:Knowledge Stream, a leading provider of IT professionals in Pakistan, and IUCPSS, the Inter-University...
Islamabad:The importance of the agriculture and livestock sectors in the economic development of Balochistan...
Islamabad:University of London hosted its Recognised Centres’ leadership meeting in a Hotel here, says a press...
Islamabad:“As a Chinese brand committed to independent research and development, Chery has been driven by technology...
Islamabad:Islamic World Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organization entered into a partnership with the National...