People urged to pray for resolution of country’s issues

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh Friday urged the people to increasingly supplicate for nation’s riddance from economic trap and security challenges posed by country’s enemies during the holy month of Ramazan which holds special blessings of Almighty Allah.
In a statement, the TI ameer said the Holy month of Ramazan is the ‘spring season’ for accumulating good deeds and reaping rewards. He cited a hadith that says ‘Fasting and the Qur’an will intercede on the behalf of such Muslims on the Day of Judgment, who fast during day and stand for the night prayers, reciting or listening to the Quran, during the of the holy month of Ramazan.’ He expressed deep grief on the loss of life and property in the earthquakes in Türkiye, Syria and Pakistan, saying Almighty Allah tests his faithful by trials and suffering from time to time, and at times Almighty Allah also sends warnings to shake and wake-up nations from their slumber of complacency to mend their ways.
LAHORE:A 30-year-old woman was found dead in a house in Nizam Block, Allama Iqbal Town, on Friday. The woman was...
LAHORE:CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Friday presided over high-level meetings separately to review the crime...
LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Minister for Communications & Works Bilal Afzal on Friday visited Sahiwal, where he...
LAHORE:UET Lahore’s Civil Engineering Department celebrated World Water Day by organising a seminar “Importance of...
LAHORE:University of Education Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha was awarded "Hilal-i-Imtiaz" by President...
LAHORE:The cleaning operation of Lahore Waste Management Company continued even during heavy rain in the provincial...