Dr Talat awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz

LAHORE:University of Education (UOE) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha was awarded "Hilal-i-Imtiaz" by President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi for his outstanding performance in science, engineering, and education.

Dr Pasha has previously been awarded the "Sitar-i-Imtiaz" for his outstanding contributions in the field of veterinary sciences in 2015. He was also honoured with the "Best Teacher Award" by the Higher Education Commission in 2009. With over four decades of experience in teaching and administrative positions, Dr Pasha is a distinguished scholar who has earned recognition from educational and administrative circles across the country.