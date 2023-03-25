Dr Talat awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz

LAHORE:University of Education (UOE) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha was awarded "Hilal-i-Imtiaz" by President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi for his outstanding performance in science, engineering, and education.
Dr Pasha has previously been awarded the "Sitar-i-Imtiaz" for his outstanding contributions in the field of veterinary sciences in 2015. He was also honoured with the "Best Teacher Award" by the Higher Education Commission in 2009. With over four decades of experience in teaching and administrative positions, Dr Pasha is a distinguished scholar who has earned recognition from educational and administrative circles across the country.
LAHORE:A 30-year-old woman was found dead in a house in Nizam Block, Allama Iqbal Town, on Friday. The woman was...
LAHORE:CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Friday presided over high-level meetings separately to review the crime...
LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Minister for Communications & Works Bilal Afzal on Friday visited Sahiwal, where he...
LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh Friday urged the people to increasingly supplicate for nation’s...
LAHORE:UET Lahore’s Civil Engineering Department celebrated World Water Day by organising a seminar “Importance of...
LAHORE:The cleaning operation of Lahore Waste Management Company continued even during heavy rain in the provincial...