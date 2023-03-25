Body of missing girl recovered from canal

LAHORE:Body of a 22-year-old girl missing from Faisal Town was recovered from a canal near Chuhng area on Friday.

Police took the body into custody and detained three suspects. The father of the girl had registered an FIR of the alleged kidnapping of his daughter in the Faisal Town police station. As per FIR, on March 20, at 3 o'clock in the night, the girl’s mother woke up and found her missing from the house. The police got CCTV footage from the next door house and found that she had left the house and was taken away by someone.