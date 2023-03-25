 
Saturday March 25, 2023
For a bag of flour

March 25, 2023

Reports are emerging of people dying in stampedes and from overcrowding and exhaustion at free flour points. How is it that our state officials cannot handle such a simple task as forming ques and distributing goods in an orderly and expeditious manner?

Did the officials somehow get it into their heads that most people were not struggling to feed themselves and so the whole thing would go smoothly?

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi