For a bag of flour

Reports are emerging of people dying in stampedes and from overcrowding and exhaustion at free flour points. How is it that our state officials cannot handle such a simple task as forming ques and distributing goods in an orderly and expeditious manner?
Did the officials somehow get it into their heads that most people were not struggling to feed themselves and so the whole thing would go smoothly?
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a petroleum subsidy for the low income citizens using motorbikes,...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Water worries’ . It seems that, due to climate change and our mismanagement,...
The ECP has unilaterally postponed the elections in Punjab, earlier fixed for April 30 by the Supreme Court. The...
It is agonizing for the people of Pakistan that amid non-stop electricity loadshedding, they are now facing the...
The ECP has announced that it will be postponing the Punjab elections from April 30 to October 8. This decision goes...
As we woke for the first Sehri of Ramazan, we found that there was no gas. This gas loadshedding during Ramazan is...