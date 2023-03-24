Pakistan Day celebrated in Sindh cities

SUKKUR: Pakistan Day was celebrated on Thursday in various cities of Sindh, including Sukkur, Khairpur, Nawabshah, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Larkana, Umerkot and others parts with traditional zeal and fervor. Divisional commissioners, deputy inspectors general of police, deputy commissioners and senior superintendants of police along with other dignitaries hoisted flags in their respective divisions and districts.

Meanwhile, workers of different political parties, including PPP, PMLN, PTI and JUI-F took out rallies, while students of various colleges and universities also held rallies to commemorate the Pakistan Day.

Respectively, the Pakistan Day was also celebrated at Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, where a seminar was organised by the departments of Political Science and Pakistan Studies in collaboration with Young Peace Development Corps (YPDC) on the topic, ‘Lahore Resolution: Context and Significance’.

Talking to the participants, Prof. Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari said the Pakistan Resolution was a hallmark development in the establishment of Pakistan, adding that it provided basis for separate homeland for Muslims in the subcontinent. “It is our collective responsibility to strengthen the state in terms of education and economic stability and provide peaceful and conducive environment based on tolerance and promotion of inclusive society,” he added.