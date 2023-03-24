Man dies in stampede for free flour in Charsadda

People leave after collecting free bags of flour from a government distribution point in Multan on March 22, 2023, following an announcement by PM Shehbaz Sharif to provide free flour to people in need ahead of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. — AFP

CHARSADDA: An elderly man was killed and dozens of men and women sustained injuries in a stampede at a free flour distribution point here on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses said that a large number of people, including men and women, had come to collect free flour from the distribution point.

They said that people had gathered in a disorganized manner, which caused a stampede when everyone rushed to get flour.

Dozens of men and women sustained injuries after people trampled them under their feet.

The injured were rushed to hospital where an elderly man identified as Sher Afzal, a resident of Kulladher, succumbed to his injuries.

The people complained that the district administration had not made proper arrangements for the distribution of flour at the designated point.

They also said that only one dealer was tasked to distribute the flour due to which a great number of people gathered and managing them was impossible for the sole distributor.

Soon after the tragic incident, the people got enraged and gathered outside the office of deputy commissioner.

They staged a protest against the district administration and chanted slogans against the officials for making poor arrangements at the flour distribution point.

The protesters demanded the police register a case against the officials of the Food Department and dealer for their failure to manage the flour distribution process. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully after talks with officials of district administration were held and proved successful. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case over the incident and started an investigation.