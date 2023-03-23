CM terms free flour package historic

LAHORE: To ensure the smooth distribution of free flour to the people, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted surprise visits to various supply points in Lahore on Wednesday.

The chief minister highlighted that this package, jointly offered by the federal and Punjab governments, is historic and he was daily monitoring it. He visited the supply point on Wahdat Road, followed by a visit to the supply point on Temple Road and the utility store at Mozang Adda.

During his visit, women at the supply point of Wahdat Road informed him about the difficulties in getting free flour. They complained about coming a day or two later for free flour and being sent back without flour.

People also complained about waiting at the Temple Road supply point while some others complained about their CNICs not being verified. The CM brought the women outside the supply point of Wahdat Road to the verification counter, completed the process and gave flour to them under his supervision. The women praised the CM for his efforts as he handed out flour to them.

The chief minister inquired about the arrangements from individuals who raised concern about their CNICs not being verified despite receiving an eligibility message. Mohsin Naqvi got their CNICs scanned under his supervision and directed to complete the process quickly. He directed his staff to solve citizens' problems and the provision of facilities for visitors should be ensured at the supply points.

He noted that the issues were being resolved while the CNICs verification problem was being resolved with the help of PITB and NADRA. All the eligible citizens who come to the supply points should get free flour, he maintained and directed to improve lighting arrangement at Wahdat Road's supply point. The CM highlighted that this package, jointly offered by the federal and Punjab governments, is historic and he was daily monitoring it.

INAUGURATES SURGICAL TOWER: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of a Trust Hospital’s surgical tower at Gulshan-e-Ravi on Wednesday.

Mohsin Naqvi visited Riaz Mansoor Trust Hospital and inspected various sections of the hospital, reviewed available medical facilities in the hospital and also visited Thalassemia Centre. The CM gave gifts to the under-treatment children there, showed affection towards them and inquired after the children suffering from Thalassemia and Haemophilia and prayed for their early recovery.

2863,848 10-kg free flour bags distributed: The Punjab government has so far distributed 2863,848 bags of 10 kg flour to the citizens under its Ramazan package. This flour has been provided free of cost to deserving citizens.

As per the figures released on Wednesday, the Punjab government has released a quota of 53,691 metric tons of wheat to 830 flourmills for the free flour scheme and till date the flour mills have prepared 3233,727 bags of 10 kg flour and supplied them to specific trucking points and stores under a transparent system.

To make the system transparent, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has developed an App through which the selection of deserving citizens is made possible.