Karachi getting 56pc less water than its needs, says KWSB

KARACHI: There is a shortfall of 56 percent in the water demand of Karachi, announced the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Karachi Water Sewerage Board (KWSB) on Wednesday on the occasion of World Water Day.

The KWSB held a walk in this regard at the head office of its MD Secretariat on Karsaz on Wednesday.

CEO Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed said the world is currently going through climate change due to which the water reserves are decreasing rapidly. He said that it is our duty to use water carefully and the KWSB under the patronage of the Sindh government is committed to bringing meaningful change to water and sanitation service delivery.

He said reforms are being made in the system for providing clean drinking water and maintaining sewerage services throughout the city through the Karachi Water Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP), which is being implemented with the cooperation of the World Bank and the Sindh government.

Ahmed asked the citizens to pledge to make saving water a part of their lives by continuing their cooperation with the KWSB and paying bills and dues on time.He said they believe that innovative solutions are needed to meet all these challenges and solve problems in better ways. “This is the reason why we have made further reforms in the provision of clean drinking water and sewerage services across the city under the KWSSIP in collaboration with the World Bank and the provincial government.”

Ahmed further stated that the country’s largest and most populous city faces a shortage in demand of around 56 per cent, and despite the less availability of water and a distance of around 150 kilometres from the water source.