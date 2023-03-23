 
close
Thursday March 23, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Two cops injured in attack

By Bureau report
March 23, 2023

PESHAWAR: Two policemen were wounded when unidentified attackers opened fire on a police party in Charsadda Road on Wednesday night.

An official said unidentified armed men opened fire on Ababeel Squad on Charsadda Road, injuring two cops Usman and Ajmal. They were taken to hospital. Officials said a search operation was underway in the area to arrest the escaped attackers.