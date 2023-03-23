Two cops injured in attack

PESHAWAR: Two policemen were wounded when unidentified attackers opened fire on a police party in Charsadda Road on Wednesday night.
An official said unidentified armed men opened fire on Ababeel Squad on Charsadda Road, injuring two cops Usman and Ajmal. They were taken to hospital. Officials said a search operation was underway in the area to arrest the escaped attackers.
