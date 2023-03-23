Several smugglers arrested, drugs recovered

PESHAWAR: Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has arrested several alleged smugglers and recovered a huge quantity of heroin from three districts of Mardan, Swat and Peshawar during raids conducted in 72 hours.

An accused was arrested red-handed and 45 capsules of 180 grams of heroin were recovered from his stomach. Apart from this, 1200 grams of heroin was also recovered from the bag of a passenger who was going from Mardan to Qatar through Islamabad Airport.

Also, a hotel was raided in Mardan on the identification of the accused, from where evidence and documents were recovered. Later, excise personnel conducted a raid in Kokarai area of Swat, where a member of the smugglers gang was arrested along with passports.During more investigations, a hujra in Peshawar was raided where the ringleader of the group was also arrested.

Meanwhile, Secretary Excise and Narcotics Control KP Adeel Shah, Director General Excise Zafarul Islam Khattak and Director Narcotics Control Engr. Eid Badshah have praised the recent actions by the personnel.