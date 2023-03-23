World Water Day observed

Islamabad: An event was organised to celebrate World Water Day 2023 by sharing that the company is replenishing 100 per cent of the water they use at their facilities in line with its global vision to become Net Water Positive by 2030.

The PepsiCo Pakistan also showcased a unique water stewardship model community in watersheds, that is being set up in partnership with Worldwide Fund for Nature – Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan).

The Centre of Water Informatics and Technology (WIT) at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) will provide technical expertise for the project while Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) will create policy briefs based on the project learning to facilitate policymakers.

The event was held at WIT LUMS with an aim to raise awareness about the importance of water and sanitation and to promote sustainable management of water resources through public-private partnerships.

A robust overview of various water conservation projects across the country was shared, including partnerships with multiple stakeholders such as the government, non-profit org­ani­sations, ac­ad­emia, and policymakers. Community Leader Dr. Humera Saleem, who has been a key part of spearheading community mobilisation for the company Foundation and WaterAid supported Access to Safe Water program in Humak, Islamabad.