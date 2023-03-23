 
close
Thursday March 23, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Smooth gas supply ensured

By Our Correspondent
March 23, 2023

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas has announced special initiatives to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to its consumers during Ramazan. The company will be undertaking immediate measures to ensure gas supply with full pressure. SNGPL spokesperson, in a statement, said that domestic consumers would be ensured gas supply with full pressure particularly between 2:30am to 6am and 4pm to 9pm.