667 awarded degrees at SBBWU convocation

PESHAWAR: As many as 667 graduates were awarded degrees at the seventh convocation of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) here on Tuesday.

Some 63 female students from different disciplines were also awarded gold medals for their best performance.

The convocation was held at the Convocation Hall of University of Peshawar. Acting Minister for Higher Education, Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Justice (retd) Irshad Qaiser was the chief guest on the occasion and vice-chancellor of the university Prof Dr Safia Ahmed was the guest of hour.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Safia Ahmed highlighted the achievements of the university so far.

She said that efforts were being made to provide all kinds of facilities for female students. “The university has signed MoUs for maximum benefit and are putting a lot of emphasis on creating linkages with industry to create job opportunities for the students and to open up research opportunities for them during their studies,” he added.

The Women’s Development Centre had also been established in the university, in which the women community who have missed out on higher education can learn a skill and create employment opportunities for themselves, she added.

She said that the university would shift to solar energy to save electricity and also lots of efforts were being made to convert the university into the online management system (MIS/LMS).

Justice (retd) Irshad Qaiser congratulated all the graduates and said that they were advancing in every field and this was a positive sign for society. She appreciated the efforts of the university in fulfilling its aims and said that SBBWU is playing a very responsible role and also ensured the support for the university.