RIU organises spring festival

Islamabad : Riphah International University (RIU) organised a Spring Festival 2023 at All-Female Campus located in the Gulberg Greens here.

More than 500 students participated in various activities offered by this event. The aim of this event was to celebrate the International Day of Happiness through a series of vibrant activities including the happiness summit, cooking competition, short marathon, food stalls by students and poster exhibition.

For the commencement of the Happiness Day celebrations, Happiness Summit was held as an exceptional chance to acquire knowledge on happiness skills such as gratitude, human connection, positive outlook, purpose, generosity and mindfulness.

The participants enjoyed savouring delicious food, running in a thrilling marathon, and competing in a cooking competition that was open to all students, faculty, and staff. The purpose of this festival was to provide a refreshing break from the daily routine of studies and work, and to engage in fun and exciting extracurricular activities.

Prof. Dr. Yawar Hayat, the deputy vice chancellor of RIU awarded the winners with cash prizes and tablets at the event. The guest speakers, including Dr. Zia Abbas, Dr. Munira Abbasi, Dr. Omer Zafar, Maj Gen Hamid Shafeeq, and Brig Dr. Maqsood ul Hassan, emphasized the importance of happiness and healthcare for students.